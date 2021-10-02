Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is in full swing as he is working non-stop and managing the time between two films. The latest update is about Khan’s next with Atlee. The film will be now shifting its base to South Mumbai and wrap its first schedule. Below is all you need to know.

For those who don’t know, the film kick-started in Pune. The pictures from the city created a buzz all over social media. Post Pune, the base was shifted to Goregaon Film City. Some action scenes were shot there. Now, the next stop is South Mumbai.

Advertisement

As per the report in Mid-Day, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee and the team will be shooting in BD Petit Parsee General Hospital located in Cumballa Hill. As per the source of the film, “The cast and crew will begin filming at the south Mumbai hospital from today. Atlee has lined up a 10-day shoot, post which it will be a wrap on the first schedule.”

Post Cumballa Hill schedule, Shah Rukh Khan along with Deepika Padukone, will fly to Spain to shoot Pathan’s next schedule. Reportedly, the duo will be shooting a romantic song.

Meanwhile, recently the film was in the news over its leaked title. There was one letter that went viral on Twitter. It was regarding the permission of vehicle parking.

The subject in the letter read, “Permission to park our vehicles at your premises for ‘Lion’ Hindi feature film shooting.” It had Atlee Kumar’s name in the director’s column, and Shah Rukh Khan and Nayan Tara in the cast’s column.

One of the Twitter users had written, “#LION is a mission where there will be SRK vs SRK. Fight for the Throne who is KING of Bollywood. @iamsrk will be fighting himself as there is no competition.”

Even though no one has confirmed the authenticity of the letter, it created ripples all over Twitter.

Must Read: KRK Reveals Kangana Ranaut Asking Her To Say ‘Bad Things’ About Karan Johar & Claims He Has The Proof

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube