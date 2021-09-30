Advertisement

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely and shocking death in June last year left his family, friends and fans with a huge hole in their hearts. While the cause of death was stated as alleged suicide, people are still waiting to know the actual through. From the investigation for the same, the drug mafia case in Bollywood/Mumbai began.

Now, there’s been a new development in this case. As per reports coming in, the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested SSR’s close and absconding friend Kunal Jani in Khar. Read on to know more about it.

Advertisement

As per a tweet shared by news agency ANI on their official Twitter handle, ”Drugs cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested hotelier Kunal Jani from Mumbai’s Khar area. He was a close friend of Rajput and was absconding.”

While this development has brought the drug case that started with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the headlines again, it was part of the news a couple of weeks ago too. Last month that the NDPS court had rejected the bail plea of Rajput’s flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani once again. The Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau revealed that the reason behind the court dismissing Pithani’s bail plea was that they didn’t find any merit in the plea.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 2020. Following his demise, three central agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) began investigating the case. Apart from Pithani, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and other staff members were also arrested by the NCB.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates about this case and all things from the entertainment world.

Must Read: KRK Now Takes A Dig At Mouni Roy Saying “Money Can Change Looks” But This Time It’s User Who Nails It With His Hilarious Reply

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube