Arjun Kapoor Faces Troll Brigade After Announcing A New Film; Twitterati Says It Takes Guts To Cast Someone Like Him

On Wednesday, soon after a yet-untitled cross-border love story featuring Arjun Kapoor was announced, Twitter was flooded with memes and trolls targeting the actor. As a result, his name started to trend on Twitter.

Arjun Kapoor has been a favourite target of memes and has lately been attacked on social media along with other star kids, as the conversation on nepotism in Bollywood reopened after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“#ArjunKapoor It takes guts to cast someone like Arjun Kapoor after what all has just happened. Either the producer is Dumb/ Overconfident Whatever may be the case it will be a Massive Disaster like his previous films. Time’up now for such Nepo Products supported by Bollywood Mafia,” tweeted a user.

Some of the trolls that were targeted to Arjun Kapoor read: “We r not interested in star kids.. kindly boycott… don let them go free.. or elz they will murder many sushhants an dishas in the future,” wrote another user. Some were sarcastic: “Don’t worry People Boycott ki zaroorat hi nahi #ArjunKapoor is enough to ruin any movie single handedly.” “How does he still get film offers? #ArjunKapoor,” wondered a user. “Panipat… What a glorious history… Very excellent and beautiful story… But this man ruined that movie with his acting. #ArjunKapoor,” reads another tweet criticising his acting skills.

The untitled film that drew social media ire towards Arjun Kapoor also stars Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari, and is directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film is being co-produced by John Abraham and features him and Aditi play grandparents to Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Must Read: Sanjay Dutt Not Fighting 4th Stage Cancer Says Torbaaz Producer & Close Friend Rahul Mittra

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube