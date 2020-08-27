The past two days saw unexpected revelations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Several chats of Rhea Chakraborty in which she is talking about allegedly giving drugs to her then-boyfriend went viral. All this has given a drug mafia angle to the death case.

Rhea has become a prime suspect in the SSR case since his father KK Singh filed an FIR against her in Bihar. Currently, CBI is handling the case. So far, they’ve interviewed Sushant’s cook Dipesh and flatmate Siddharth Pithani. But it looks like the Jalebi actress is all set to share her side of the story too. That’s what the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has revealed.

On her Twitter page, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta revealed that a news channel is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours. She tweeted that it is a slap on the face of 130 crore Indians who are fighting for justice. She also requests Government of India to look into prime accused in a case doing these publicity stunts.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s first tweet reads, “Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty”.

The second tweet is, “Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty”.

“And the interviewer in no other than Rajdeep Sardesai who was calling my brother as a mediocre actor!! The Prime Accused should be taken under custodial interrogation immediately!! It’s my request to my extended family to block this interview. #ArrestRheaChakroborty,” tweeted Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister.

Read Shweta Singh Kirti’s tweets below:

