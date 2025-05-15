Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf is stuck in a loop which is ironical with the film’s plotline. Interestingly, the film deals with a wedding which is stuck on the Haldi day for the groom and he cannot move forward in the timeline and his wedding day isn’t arriving and Haldi day is arriving on repeat mode due to some time glitch.

Now, the release date of the film is also stuck in the same loop. The film was supposed to release in the theaters on May 9 but then the producers decided to cancel the theatrical release owing to the war-situation in the country!

However, it was announced that the film will arrive on Prime Video on May 16, but PVR Inox sued the film for 60 crore, for not releasing in the theaters and pulling it back a day before the release, after 5K tickets were also sold in advance on BMS.

When & Where To Watch Bhool Chuk Maaf

Now, Bhool Chuk Maaf has yet again canceled the OTT release of the film and opted for a theatrical release. According to the latest reports, the film will arrive in the theaters on May 23, and the promotion will commence from May 15. Earlier, in light of recent events and heightened security measures across the nation, Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios decided to bring ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ directly to Prime Video worldwide on May 16.

But now, after the film was stayed by the court after PVR sued the producers, it has been decided that Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao‘s film will arrive in the theaters itself.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the official synopsis of the film says, “Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras, lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva, only to be trapped until he fulfills his promise. A hilarious tale of love, fate, and redemption unfolds.”

For more such trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Film That Never Was: Zayed Khan Set To Make OTT Debut In Star-Studded Comedy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News