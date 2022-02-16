Bappi Lahiri has left a void in our hearts that can never be filled. The veteran singer passed away at the age of 69 in a hospital in Mumbai. Shortly before midnight, the legend died due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) after struggling with multiple health issues. Today, we’re reminiscing the time when he credited Lata Mangeshkar for his career. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Lata Mangeshkar recently left us for the heavenly abode. She passed away on 6th February 2022 and B’Town celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor amongst others personally paid their last respects. Almost two weeks after, we’ve lost her admirer, Bappi da.

During an interview with ETimes in 2012, Bappi Lahiri had revealed Lata Mangeshkar’s contribution to his career. “I was 4 when in the Eden Garden locality of Kolkata where we lived, Lataji came home and blessed me. I still have a picture of me sitting in her lap. She sang many Bangla songs for my father (Aparesh Lahiri) who was a well-known composer in Kolkata. From then on she has supported me. She sang my first composition in a Bengali film Daadu. If she hadn’t sung for me, I’d have been swept away by the competition,” he revealed.

Bappi Lahiri continued, “My first big Bollywood hit score was Aamir Khan’s father Tahir Hussain’s Zakhmee. In that Lataji sang Abhi abhi thi dushmani and Aao tujhe chand pe le jaaon. Both big hits. That film also had the Asha-Kishore duet Jalta hai jiya mera bhigi-bhigi raaton mein which was a rage. Then there were melodies in the films Chalte Chalte and Aap Ki Khatir (which had the chartbuster Bambai se aaya mera dost) which are hummed to this day. That’s how it all began for me.”

Meanwhile, the family has issued a formal statement and revealed that the funeral will take place tomorrow after son Bappa Lahiri reaches Mumbai.

May Bappi Lahiri rest in peace.

