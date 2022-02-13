Not a single day passes by when there’s no mention of late singer Lata Mangeshkar. The Nightingale Of India, who passed away on Feb 6, is being missed by her fans, friends and followers every other day. It’s been quite a few days since her departure, but the entire nation continues to reel with the ultimate loss. One of her many admirers is Bollywood’s veteran actor Dharmendra, who would never miss a chance to miss the singer.

In his latest interview, Dharmendra called the death of Lata Mangeshkar a ‘tremendous loss’. He revealed that when he would walk on the streets, he would play a Lata Mangeshkar song. He said that he used to then stop to listen, and think that one day he would be able to go there.

Speaking to India Today, Dharmendra said, “When I got to know that she would sing for me in Anpadh – Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha – I was ecstatic. I thought who should I tell. I wrote letters to everyone one that Lata Didi would sing for me. I went to Mehboob studio to see her sing. Years later, she said that when Dharmendra ji came to meet me he was wearing a beige shirt. We would talk a lot, especially in the last few years. It felt that she wanted to run away from loneliness.”

The whole world is sad , Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji 🙏 pray for your soul be in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/oWOob8pa3T — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 6, 2022

The veteran actor Dharmendra earlier revealed that he got not once but thrice ready to go to Lata Mangeshkar’s last rites. However, he couldn’t gather the courage to attend the funeral. He earlier told Times Of India, “I got ready not once but three times to go for Didi’s last rites yesterday. But every time, I pulled myself back. I didn’t want to see her leaving us. I was feeling very uncomfortable and uneasy after hearing the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise yesterday.”

