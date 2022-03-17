The Kashmir Files continues to surprise us with its historic run at the box office. Starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and others, the film is all set to end its first-week run and already has garnered returns of around 300%. Below is all you need to know.

TKF has been reportedly made a moderate cost of 20 crores. When such a reasonable budget gets combined with good content, a win-win situation is witnessed and exactly the same is happening for TKF makers. In fact, it’s more than a win-win situation for them as they would have never dreamt of such a success.

As of now, i.e. after a theatrical run of 6 days, The Kashmir Files have managed to earn 79.25 crores at the box office. With this, TKF has made an ROI of 296.25% and that’s really really huge! Click here to visit the data.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher’s incredible performance in The Kashmir Files has been garnering critical acclaim. Calling it the result of the pain of being a Kashmir Pandit himself and listening to the tragic stories of his community members, he said the role is about the truth in Kashmir.

Addressing the media in the Capital, Kher said, “I act … play roles … but this time I have not played any character. I didn’t. It is not about dialogues … 32 years ago what happened to the Kashmiri Pandits … 90 crore people of the country were silent, the police had vanished, the Army was in the barracks, nobody knew what happened to us. There’s been no trial, no one has been punished. The film is about knocking on the souls of every Indian. I am Pushkar Nath.” (via IANS).

