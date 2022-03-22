Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Films based on the gruesome exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits has given rise to some major uproar all across India. However, while some are in major support of the film, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma just recently got candid on how he felt about the film.

RGV who himself is known for making realistic films expressed his love towards Vivek’s recent release. From yesterday till today, the Sarkar fame can’t stop but shower praises on the TKF.

Just yesterday, director Ram Gopal Varma took it to his Twitter handle to explain what he felt after watching Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, and what he learned from it. Well, today the director via his recent tweet claims that Vivek’s this film has broken all the standard stereotypical rules of how to make a movie, and in doing so has created a whole new look towards cinema.

Talking about Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files on his Twitter account Ram Gopal Varma said, “On March 11th 2022, DADASAHEB PHALKE’s old BOLLYWOOD was brutally killed by #kashmirifiles in order to give birth to a new VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’s BOLLYWOOD ..In years to come, all film people will be dying to get honoured with VIVEK AGNIHOTRI AWARD.”

On March 11th 2022 , DADASAHEB PHALKE’s old BOLLYWOOD was brutally killed by #kashmirifiles in order to give birth to a new VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’s BOLLYWOOD ..In years to come all film people will be dying to get honoured with VIVEK AGNIHOTRI AWARD — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri’s movie, The Kashmir File came on the big screen two weeks back and has made a huge success in the box office. The movie shows the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency and how brutally they were treated during that time. Made on an estimated budget of Rs15 crores, the movie starred actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, and Puneet Issar.

What are your thoughts on Ram Gopal Varma’s praise on Vivek’s recent release? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

