Yami Gautam has become the talk of the town for multiple reasons. Right from opening up about her bridal look to slamming a critic for their Dasvi review, Yami is grabbing headlines left right and centre. A couple of days back, the Uri star took to her social media to slam a media portal for their ‘disrespectful review’ of her performance in Abhishek Bachchan-led Dasvi.

Apart from Abhishek, Dasvi also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam Dhar in pivotal roles. The film was a direct-to-web release and hit OTT platform Zee5 on April 7.

Re-tweeting Yami Gautam’s Tweet, Vivek Agnihotri calls out ‘vicious mafia’ Anupama Chopra and thanked Yami for speaking up. He wrote, “Bravo, @yamigautam for speaking up. You need no certificates for your talent from this vicious mafia led by @anupamachopra.”

Bravo, @yamigautam for speaking up. You need no certificates for your talent from this vicious mafia led by @anupamachopra. https://t.co/qFOwZ9s1PY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 8, 2022

In a series of Tweets, Yami wrote, “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it.” “My recent films and performances include ‘A Thursday’, ‘Bala’, ‘Uri’ etc & yet this is qualified as a ‘review’ of my work! It’s extremely disrespectful!” read her next Tweet.

Yami Gautam went on to add, “It takes years of hard work for anyone and especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again and again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals!” “It’s heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don’t seek that since long now! I would request you not to ‘review’ my performance henceforth! I’ll find grace in that and it’ll be less painful,” she expressed in next Tweet.

It's heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don't seek that since long now! I would request you not to 'review' my performance henceforth ! I'll find grace in that & it'll be less painful. — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 7, 2022

Earlier too, Vivek Agnihotri had launched an attack on Anupama Chopra’s portal Film Companion made fun of and degraded The Kashmir Files.

Yami Gautam, who’s married to a Kashmiri Pandit and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, had lauded Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress had reacted to film being called propaganda and said, “This is beyond filmmaking. Also, beyond a point, you have to cancel a lot of things in your head. As long as you are a part of something which you believe in and you really like it, then you stick to it. When you know in your heart the intention [with which] something has been made [being tagged as propaganda] it’s even more painful.”

