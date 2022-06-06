Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is well known for playing ordinary men often battling social norms. He made his debut with Vicky Donar and went on to several blockbuster films like Andhadhun, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Subh Mangal Shaavdhaan to name a few.

Recently, the actor made a shocking revelation that many of his fans may not know yet. He revealed that he had auditioned for a role in one of Balaji Telefilm TV shows and even cleared. However, he did not take up the role.

During a conversation with Dainik Bhasker, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked whether he auditioned for a TV show, he replied, “Yes, I did. It was a Balaji show, I do not remember the name. Perhaps it was either Kasauti Zindagii Kayy or Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Pulkit Samrat did that role eventually. Actually, I made it as an RJ by the time when I auditioned for the show. So I told my casting director ‘bro, I am going’. So I could not do that TV show.”

While Ayushmann did not remember the name of the TV show, it could only have been Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Pulkit appeared in it.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Anek which is directed by Anubhav Sinha is currently running in theatres. The film is centered around the struggles of people from North East India. Even though the film failed to rake up box office numbers, it received wide critical appreciation.

Ayushmaann will be next seen in Doctor G and An Action Hero. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, An Action Hero will release in December and also features Jaideep Ahlawat.

