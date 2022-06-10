Director Vignesh Shivan, who married actress Nayanthara on Thursday, posted a series of pictures from their wedding on social media, even as he wrote that this is “just the beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with my Thangamey”.

Advertisement

As promised a couple of days earlier, the director posted pictures of their wedding on Instagram on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Posting a picture of Nayanthara in her wedding dress, he wrote, “From Nayan ma’am to Kadambari to Thangamey to my baby and then my Uyir and also my Kanmani. And now, my wife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

The director was referring to the different names he used to address Nayanthara from the time they got to know each other till the time of the wedding.

Posting a picture of himself in his wedding dress, Shivan wrote, “Blessed! Thanking the universe and our parents.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Vignesh Shivan also posted a picture of him tying the ‘mangalsutra’ around Nayanthara’s neck and another where he appears to be garlanding her, with the caption: “Am Married. Just the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story with you my Thangamey! Love you Thangamey, Kanmani, Kadambari and now my wife!”

Must Read: RRR Craze Continues! Ram Charan & Jr NTR Starrer Creates History As It Trends On Number 1 Spot In 54 Countries

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram