Prabhas' To-Be Wife Is Already Finalised As The Baahubali Star Is All Set To Get Married This Year, Claims His Uncle!

Telugu superstar Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. He is well known for his appearance in SS Rajamouli’s epic period drama Baahubali series. The film gave him the Pan-India status and now enjoys a massive fan following.

While two of his films Salaar and Adipurush are waiting to be released, fans are more concerned about his bachelorhood. Whenever he is asked about his marriage at film events, the 42-year-old star often skips the question with a smirk on his face. But things look different now.

Prabhas’ uncle and senior rebel star Krishnamraju recently assured that the superstar will soon tie the knot this year. As reported by Mirchi9, the President of the Krishnamraju and Prabhas fans association from their Mogalturu village in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh appeared in an interview wherein he spilled the beans about his marriage plans.

He further claimed that the bride and groom is locked for Prabhas and Krishnamraju’s family will reveal the details at an appropriate time. The video is now going viral on social media platforms, and fans are eagerly waiting to hear the good news from Prabhas himself sooner or later.

Prabhas has been linked to several actresses in the past including Anushka Shetty. However, both of them have maintained that they are best friends. In a previous interview, Radhe Shyam actor said, “Every mother wants her child to settle down and have kids. Sometimes my mother also asks me to think about settling down. I tell her not to stress and it will happen. I want to get married and settle down but marriage will happen at the right time.”

