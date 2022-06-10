Suriya is undeniably one of the most followed actors of south India who has created a niche for himself through various films in recent years. He has presented the audience with a series of quality movies and hence, enjoys a massive fan base, especially in Tamil Nadu. It is common for celebs to fall into controversies every once in a while but matters kind of slipped out of hand when a 20-year-old footballer claimed that the actor had slapped him in the middle of the road.

For the unversed, the actor was previously seen playing a short cameo role in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. Even though his role was small, it left a deep impact on the audience. The movie was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is currently running successfully at the box office. In 2021, his movie Jai Bhim was one of the most critically-acclaimed films of that year and he was also heavily praised for his work in it.

In the year 2016, a report about a road rage left the Suriya fans quite shocked as a young boy just 20-years-old, claimed that the actor had slapped him for no fault of his. As per an article by The Hindu, U Premkumar, a football player was riding behind his friend Lenin on a bike when they hit a car which put the brakes all of a sudden. The jerk was so sudden that Lenin, who was riding the bike, could not control the vehicle and as a hitting impact they both went flying through the air.

The car, which was being driven by a lady started yelling at the boys even though they allegedly were not at fault and that was when Suriya spotted the commotion while passing by. Premkumar claimed that Suriya went on to hit him, questioning why them about arguing with a lady. The boys even lodged a complaint at Shastri Nagar police station.

