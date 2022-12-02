Will Smith’s Emancipation made its way to the big screens for a limited viewing before it’s released on AppleTV+. It is the actor’s first release since the controversy that took place at the Oscars 2022. To take a quick dive back into it, Smith slapped Chris Rock while the latter was on the Academy Awards stage.

The reason behind the slap was that the comedian cracked a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss condition. The televised moment will forever be etched in people’s memory, and it seems like a lot of people are not ready to forgive Smith yet. But more on that later.

Will Smith’s Emancipation is a story about a slave who flees a plantation to travel up to the Northern states where slavery was banned. It is based on a true story. It is his comeback at the Oscar slap controversy, and unfortunately, the movie didn’t do well amongst the viewers.

Its Rotten Tomatoes scores are out, and Emancipation has received the worst ratings since Will Smith’s box office dud Gemini Man. While the latter had a rating of 26% only, his latest release has received a score of 60%. His comeback isn’t what a lot of people were hoping for.

When it comes to the reviews, a lot of people have praised the Aladdin actor for his performance but have had mixed feelings towards the film. While talking about how people have still not forgiven Smith’s action, recently, a poll came in that stated the Oscar voters’ reaction to Will‘s latest movie entering the Academy race for next year.

The majority of the voters shunned the idea while some said they were still open to it. However, recently Will Smith addressed the impact of the Oscar slap controversy on Emancipation and said that he understands if people are not ready for it.

