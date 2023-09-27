Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s saga is a complex and contentious story, with both sides presenting their own version of events. The legal proceedings sparked a huge uproar on social media and heated debates about domestic violence and accusers’ credibility.

During the legal proceedings of 2020, the former personal assistant of the Aquaman actress came forward with new allegations of a violent s*xual assault she had experienced. However, it was claimed that Heard had manipulated the narrative to suit her own purposes. Scroll down to know more.

Kate James, Amber Heard’s former assistant, provided compelling testimony during Johnny Depp’s libel trial against a British tabloid newspaper. The trial centred around Depp’s lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton. The newspaper had referred to Depp as a “wife-beater” in an April 2018 article, which he vehemently denied, and the trial aimed to address these allegations within the context of Depp and Heard’s tumultuous relationship.

During her testimony, Kate James, who served as Amber Heard’s assistant from 2012 to 2015, supported Johnny Depp. She revealed that she had confided in Heard about a traumatic experience in which she was s*xually assaulted at knifepoint in Brazil approximately 25 years ago. To her surprise, James later discovered that Heard had misrepresented and exploited this incident in a witness statement.

“She referred directly to a violent rape that occurred to me 26 years ago, and she twisted it into her own story, and she used it for her own use,” James said by video link from Los Angeles, as reported by AP News.

“I am a s*xual violence survivor, and that’s very, very serious to take that stance if you are not one,” she added. Amber Heard levelled 14 accusations of violence against Johnny Depp spanning from 2013 to 2016, with incidents occurring in various locations such as his private island in the Bahamas, a rented house in Australia, and aboard a private jet. Depp vehemently denies all of these allegations.

Depp and Heard offer vastly contrasting narratives of their tumultuous relationship, which commenced when they first met on the set of the 2011 comedy film “The Rum Diary.” They tied the knot in Los Angeles in February 2015. However, their union was short-lived as Heard filed for divorce the subsequent year, culminating in finalising their divorce proceedings in 2017.

