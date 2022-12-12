A few months back, Dwayne Johnson’s superhero movie Black Adam hit the theatres after waiting for a long time. However, when it was released, it didn’t turn out as it should have been. It earned an average at the box office and received a mixed response from the audience. However, even though a lot of people didn’t like the movie, they all were very excited to see what Shazam’s rival (Black Adam) could do if they ever came face-to-face. Now, in a recent Comic Con appearance, Zachary Levi who played Shazam shared his response to the same. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Even though Black Adam couldn’t make a mark in the DC universe, however, it can be said that Adam’s archnemesis is 2019’s release Shazam! played by Zachary was much more popular among the audience. According to the worldwide box office numbers, Black Adam earned around 200 million, whereas it’s safe to state that Shazam! minted more than that!

As reported in FandomWire, in the recent Comic Con event in Portugal, when Zachary Levi (who played the 14-year-old superhero Shazam) was asked what would happen if his Shazam meets Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, he said, “I have no idea. I wish I had that power of decision, but I don’t. I was just lucky to get the job, very blessed. But obviously I’d like to punch The Rock in the face!”

Now, after James Gunn and Peter Safran’s appointment as Co-CEOs in the DC universe, there’s a lot of changes that can be seen in the upcoming ventures. While Superman and Flash’s returns are in talks, Wonder Woman 3 got scrapped. Talking about Shazam’s future, Zachary Levi shared, “So, your question is, ‘If those two are my bosses, is there a plan and a future for Shazam!?’ I would say, ‘Yeah.’ I would hope so. Those are my friends, and if they don’t have a plan, then they are not my friends anymore. No sir.”

Well, it might not happen, but we can just hope and pray that DC doesn’t scrap Shazam! too. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

