Brie Larson, who is known as Captain Marvel to the world, didn’t feel alright after she had won an Oscar. However, did you know who had come to her help when she was feeling restless at that time? Her best friend, Jennifer Lawrence, another A-lister of Hollywood who, has never shied away from talking of her mind. She had given her the best piece of advice. Keep scrolling to know more.

For the unversed, Brie had starred in a thriller drama, Room, back in 2015 and had won her first Oscar for giving an outstanding performance in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. However, when she was not feeling good about herself, JLaw had come to her rescue.

After winning her first Oscar, Brie Larson opened up in an interview that she didn’t feel any difference within herself. While talking about it with InStyle, she said she called her best friend Jennifer Lawrence and told her, “I was like, ‘I don’t feel any different. I don’t feel better about myself. I still don’t feel like I’m a good actress’.”

To that, Jennifer Lawrence had given the best advice to Captain Marvel aka Brie Larson. She shared, “She was like, ‘Oh, yeah. That’s totally normal. I’ve had the same thing. Don’t think of it like that. Think of it as, like, you got your Ph.D. You’re certified; that’s it. It doesn’t change anything. You can still fuck up. Every judge is still human.'”

In Room, Brie portrayed a mother character who was kept captive with her child in a room with no contact with the outside world. Her performance was critically acclaimed. On the work front, she was recently seen in Fast X.

Well, what are your thoughts about Jennifer Lawrence’s advice to Brie Larson? Let us know!

