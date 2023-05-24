Forget about Bravo shows, it seems that American Idol has gradually become one of the most controversial reality shows in Hollywood recently. From Iam Tongi receiving backlash and being called a ‘rigged’ winner of season 21 to claims of judges not giving authentic feedback, the show saw it all this time. Moreover, Katy Perry faced the heat throughout the season’s run for one reason or another, and the singer apparently has had enough!

Katy is one of the judges on American Idol, along with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. While the decision to take a contestant forward to evicting them is their unanimous call, Katy took the audience’s brunt the most.

Apart from that, Katy Perry was targeted for apparently misbehaving with contestants, mom-shaming them, acting rude towards them, and not treating them fairly. But as per new reports, the Roar singer believes that a lot of the flak she faced was because of the makers of the show. As per DailyMail, the singer now wants to step down as a judge of American Idol as she feels she was “thrown under the bus by producers” who apparently edited the episodes in a that portrayed her as the “nasty judge.”

For the unversed, it all started when Katy Perry learned that contestant Sara Beth Liebe, 25, was a mom of three kids, and she apparently trolled her. Liebe quit the show a few weeks later and shared that she was appalled by the singer’s comment. Next, Perry was once booed by the audience as she called out contestant Nutsa Buzaladze’s outfit. She said, “Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it’s like you glitter bomb the stage. Listen, one thing that I would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that is going to be hard.”

The audience booed her, and Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were surprised at their reaction. But interestingly, Katy did not seem perplexed at all. In fact, as per PageSix, a little birdie told them, “Katy isn’t fazed by the backlash. This has been a roller-coaster season with a lot of great talent, so she is just doing her job. (She) has a unique sense of humour that may not always translate well on camera, but she never has any ill intent.”

It will be interesting to see if the lady will return to American Idol as a judge in season 22.

