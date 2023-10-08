Amber Heard, one of the most popular faces in Hollywood, is also known for making bold fashion choices. A fashionista through and through, Amber has been grabbing headlines for not-so-positive reasons for some years now, but nothing can make us overlook her sizzling red carpet and sultry hot photoshoots.

Today, we are sharing a sizzling throwback look of the ‘Aquaman‘ actress that will make you believe that she is an undisputed queen when it comes to serving hot looks. Scroll below to know which photo we are talking about and why Amber is credited for breaking the glass ceilings with her fashion choices.

Amber Heard is known for advocating neutral fashion, meaning she can slay a dress and rock a suit. Breaking all gender stereotypes, Amber often dresses herself in power suits, proving she is a boss babe. However, this one time, the actress took the red carpet by storm with her little black dress by adding her own spin to it. Amber has been vocal for free the nipple movement and often goes braless and that’s exactly what she did during her stunning appearance at the Beijing premiere of her film Aquaman.

Amber Heard dazzled in a black sequin Celine Spring 2019 mini dress with a keyhole cutout that almost left half of the front missing. It takes a whole lot of confidence for a gal to pull off this racy dress, but trust Amber to make risque choices, IYKYK! The actress paired her look with red lipstick and a messy braid crown, accessorizing it with simple gold hoops and rings. She wore black strappy heels that further accentuated her slender frame.

Take a look below:

Amber Heard in Celine @ ‘Aquaman’ Beijing Photocall pic.twitter.com/ksAvJTcBOo — Yana (@yanalukina) November 18, 2018

Amber Heard – who has been keeping a low profile after losing a defamation suit against her former husband Johnny Depp, is coming back with two new projects, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Fire. The actress is currently living in Madrid with her girlfriend and is barely spotted in the city. But we cannot wait for her to get back on her feet and bless our feeds with her drool-worthy pictures again.

For more fun fashion tales, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Young Angelina Jolie Broke All Barriers Of Beauty & Sizzled In A Sensational Bold Photoshoot & Oh Well, Mother Was Mothering Back Then Too!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News