The Kardashian-Jenner family is always part of the thanks to drama in their family (blame Hulu’s the Kardashians for that), their love lives, fashion choices, photoshopping pictures, and more. Today, we bring you a fashion faceoff of three KardiJenner sisters – Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

Kendall, Kim, and Kylie Jenner love putting their best fashion foot forward whenever they step out, knowing the cameras will be fixed on them. The same is true (and they put in 1000% more effort) when they walk the Met Gala red carpet. Today, we take you through time when the sisters rocked similar-looking white, almost-n*de looks and posed like Queens on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute.

While Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner may make the headlines for the love-hate sibling bond, we ask you to vote for who set the temperature soaring the most in their near-n*ked Met Gala look. Before you vote, take a look at each of their ensembles carefully and how they styled it.

Kendall Jenner

At the 2021 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner opted to make heads turn in a figure-hugging sheer Givenchy gown. Her look – to the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion-themed event, saw the supermodel dressed in just a skin-tone corset bodysuit under the transparent crystal-embellished material. The model styled the sheer ensemble – which featured a plunging neckline with jeweled tassels with crystal-embellished shoulder pads, with a high-neck silver choker, jeweled shoulder cuffs, and tie-up heels.

Walking the red carpet solo, Kendall made sure all eyes were on her as she opted for a minimal yet glamorous makeup look consisting of filled-in brows, heavy-duty mascara, and pink glossy lips. She had her locks done into a chic bob, ensuring her s*xy outfit wasn’t hidden away.

Kylie Jenner

To her first-ever Met Gala, Kylie Jenner showed off her figure in an elegant but s*xy Balmain silver column gown. To the 2016 Met Gala, the Kylie Cosmetics founder walked the red carpet solo wearing the heavily beaded, long-sleeved floor-length gown that teased more than if covered. The sheer bejeweled panels – spread across the length of the dress with an intriguing pattern around the hips, showed off the businesswoman’s flawless skin.

She styled the look with a chic short bob hairdo and makeup consisting of nude lips, filled-in arched brows, some mascara, heavy-lined eyes, and shimmered blush.

Kim Kardashian

At the 2015 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian made heads turn as she walked the red carpets of the fashion night with then-husband Kanye West, dressed in a Roberto Cavalli ensemble. The near-n*ked, white, backless, and full-sleeved ensemble – that had the now-mother of four flaunting her curves featured beading embellishments in different shapes and sizes to cover the parts that needed to be shielded from the cameras. The custom-made sheer silk tulle creation, complete with crystals, sequins, and bugle beads, featured a train of ivory ostrich feathers.

She accessorized the look with drop earrings and had her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Like her sisters, she let the n*ked dress shine by opting for a minimum makeup look.

Take a look at Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner rocking near-n*ked ensembles on the Met Gala Red Carpet side-by-side before casting your vote:

