Keira Knightley is an exceptionally talented actress best known for appearing in period dramas. She is best known for movies like Pride & Prejudice and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. She has worked with many handsome actors, including Orlando Bloom, Johnny Depp, Matthew Macfadyen, James McAvoy, and others. The actress once confessed among her co-stars which actor is completely irresistible. Keep scrolling for more.

Keira gained popularity as Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise from 2003 to 2007 and reprised her role again in 2017. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2005’s Pride & Prejudice. Again in 2014, she appeared in The Imitation Game and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. As per The Numbers, she has appeared as a leading actress in more than 20 movies, and her worldwide aggregate box office is $3.67 billion.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has worked with Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom in the Disney franchise. She was romantically paired with Orlando, but there was some sexual tension between her character and Johnny in some parts of the movie. However, Knightley found neither Depp nor Bloom irresistible. Then who is it?

According to CBS News, Keira Knightley called Matthew Macfadyen ‘completely irresistible,’ in an interview on The Early Show. For the unversed, they shared the screen in the classic Pride & Prejudice. The movie is still loved and discussed online. The Pirates of the Caribbean star explained her remark and said, “In today’s cinema, it’s fantastic, but we go for very pretty guys.”

She continued, “And Matthew is a big bloke and really manly and just desperately romantic. He is completely irresistible.”

Their movie Pride & Prejudice was based on Jane Austen’s classic novel of the same name. Keira Knightley played Elizabeth Bennet, and Matthew Macfadyen played Mr. Darcy. Speaking about their characters, the actress said, “Initially, we absolutely hate each other, or I hate him. I think he’s stuck up, and he just thinks I’m slightly ridiculous and not pretty enough. Then he finds that we made a complete mistake, and hopefully, they fall in love and live happily ever after.”

