Deadpool & Wolverine seems to have slowed down a bit at the North American box office after the release of Alien: Romulus and It Ends With Us. However, it has achieved a remarkable feat at the global box office. Marvel Studios is rejoicing as they have seen grandiose success after a long time. Bringing back Hugh Jackman indeed paid off. Scroll below for more.

This Marvel movie is notable for more than one reason. The biggest one is Hugh’s return as Logan. It also marks Ryan Reynolds and his official entry in the MCU along with other Marvel characters, and this is the first R-rated movie of the MCU. It has now crossed a significant milestone in the US after winning the title of the highest-grossing R-rated film by beating Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker by Todd Phillips globally.

On Friday, Alien: Romulus was released in the theatres, and it opened to positive numbers, thereby pushing the Marvel flick from the top spot. Deadpool & Wolverine’s performance was commendable as it collected $8.1 million on Friday, per Variety’s report. The movie faced a dip of only 48% from last week and has reached a $524.9 million cume. It is the second movie to cross the $500 million mark in the US and is currently the second-highest grossing in the domestic turf. The top spot has been occupied by Inside Out 2’s $639.81 million haul.

Deadpool & Wolverine has collected $568.8 million overseas, and along with the $524.9 million cume, the global numbers have surged to $1.09 billion. It is the second Marvel movie post-COVID to cross the one-billion mark globally after Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.92 billion haul. Will it be able to surpass Tom Holland‘s threequel?

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen, was released in theatres on July 26.

