Miley Cyrus Once Revealed She’s Not A ‘Stereotypical Wife’, Admits Doesn’t Like ‘Wife’ Word, Deets

Miley Cyrus has been consistently vocal about her sexuality, mental health issues, and relationships. After she married her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, in December 2018, she opened up about her marriage to Elle in August 2019 for a cover story.

The Flowers singer admitted she doesn’t “fit into a stereotypical wife role”. She expressed that she’s “very sexually attracted to women.”

Miley Cyrus reflected on her romance with Hemsworth, who shared an on-and-off relationship for years before he finally proposed in 2012, “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique.” In addition, she explained that her love life is something that she wants to keep private, adding, “I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex and modern and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

She continued, “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

During the conversation, Cyrus also opened up about having children, which is usually the next step for many after marriage. However, for the singer, she quipped, “If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless bitch who’s not capable of love. We’re expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you—even if you become pregnant in a violent situation. Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first.”

Cyrus further added that women are expected to keep producing, and it’s “exhausted”. She admits that she can’t “produce” and won’t “bring in another person to deal with” a “piece of shit planet.”

Although Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were committed to each other for years, they got married in 2018 but ended their marriage in 2019.

Must Read: When Miley Cyrus Went Incognito To Hear What People Really Think Of Her—One Person Says, ‘She’s Starving For Attention’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News