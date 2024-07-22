When Miley Cyrus Went Incognito To Hear What People Really Think Of Her—One Person Says, 'She’s Starving For Attention'

Hollywood’s iconic sensation, Miley Cyrus, gained fame through her role as Hannah Montana and captured stardom both as a singer and an actress. Despite her widespread popularity, Cyrus once went incognito to ask strangers what they thought about the singer.

Back in 2015, the Flowers singer, disguised as an Australian reporter, took to the street and attempted to find out what people thought of her. During a sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Night, the singer asked strangers on the street in Hollywood their opinions but received underwhelming responses. One pedestrian told Miley Cyrus, “I think she’s starving for attention, and that’s why she’s doing it all crazy like that. She’s missing something somewhere.”

Cyrus tried her best to stay in character and agreed with the man in her Aussie accent, which she probably has learned from her Australian native and her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. Several interviewees had the same response. However, one of them actually recognised her. The man said, “I think you’re Miley Cyrus right now.”

But Cyrus’s alter ego proactively gave a man a glimpse down her business suit and queried, “Does that resemble Miley Cyrus?” Well, it certainly did.

After two years, Cyrus again went incognito with Jimmy Fallon and pretended to be a busker in the busy Rockefeller Center station in New York. Cyrus surprised fans with a playful disguise, wearing a dark wig, sunglasses, and a cowboy hat. Despite the costume, her distinctive husky voice gave her away as she delivered a powerful rendition of Dolly Parton’s 1973 classic Jolene. On the other hand, Fallon added some rhythm to the tambourine, and the crowd cheered. Dramatically, Cyrus removed her disguise and launched into a live performance of her hit single Party in the USA.

She told the crowd, “This is my first time at the subway station. This is exciting s—t for me.”

