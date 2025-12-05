When we think of the world’s most popular actors, names like Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith, Brad Pitt, Robert De Niro, and Johnny Depp usually come to mind. But were these the stars who dominated Google’s trending searches in 2025? Not exactly. In fact, the actor who claimed the top spot on Google’s list of Trending Actors in 2025 may surprise some of you. Read on to find out who he is.

Who Has Topped The Trending Actors List On Google In 2025?

Google’s Year in Search has revealed that the actor leading the top trending searches of 2025 is none other than Pedro Pascal. Interestingly, none of the previously mentioned Hollywood heavyweights managed to secure a place in the top 10.

It’s important to note that Google’s newly released data reflects the highest-trending searches in the United States from January 1 to November 25, 2025. Moreover, these rankings represent trending topics, not the overall most-searched topics by total search volume.

Top 10 Trending Actors (2025) On Google

According to USA Today, here are the ten actors who dominated Google’s trending searches in 2025:

Pedro Pascal Malachi Barton Walton Goggins Pamela Anderson Charlie Sheen Eric Dane Mikey Madison Aubrey Plaza Adam Sandler Justin Baldoni

Pedro Pascal’s 2025 Projects

After making a strong impact with his role in Ridley Scott’s 2024 epic Gladiator II, Pedro Pascal continued his momentum in 2025 with four major projects:

The Last of Us (Series): In this survival horror drama, Pedro Pascal played the role of Joel, a hardened survivor tasked with protecting Ellie in the post-apocalyptic world.

In this survival horror drama, Pedro Pascal played the role of Joel, a hardened survivor tasked with protecting Ellie in the post-apocalyptic world. Eddington (Film): In the neo-Western thriller, Pedro Pascal portrayed Ted Garcia, the town’s mayor, who faces big trouble during his re-election in the small town of Eddington.

In the neo-Western thriller, Pedro Pascal portrayed Ted Garcia, the town’s mayor, who faces big trouble during his re-election in the small town of Eddington. Materialists (Film): He plays Harry Castillo, a wealthy and charming man who becomes part of a complicated love triangle in New York’s high-end dating world.

He plays Harry Castillo, a wealthy and charming man who becomes part of a complicated love triangle in New York’s high-end dating world. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Film): He plays Reed Richards, a brilliant scientist who gains extraordinary superpowers and becomes Mister Fantastic.

Winners Of Other Film Industry Categories

While Pedro Pascal secured the top spot in the Trending Actors category, Google’s Year in Search 2025 also revealed the biggest winners across some other entertainment segments. For instance, the No. 1 trending movie of 2025 was the animated musical fantasy KPop Demon Hunters, followed by Sinners and The Minecraft Movie.

In the Trending TV Shows category, the top position went to The Hunting Wives, with The White Lotus and The Pitt taking the next two spots.

