Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 dives into the shadowy world of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, picking up one year after Mike and Vanessa tried to shield Abby from the strange events that nearly destroyed them. Abby finds her way back to Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, and her return stirs up the buried past that has been rotting inside the Fazbear legacy. The fans are ready for a wild continuation, though the early critic chatter paints a far colder picture.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score Tanks With A Record Low

The numbers pushed the whispers even further, with the Rotten Tomatoes score settling into 11% from 53 reviews. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 now finds itself grouped with some of the roughest horror releases of 2025, far below the first film’s score of 33%. It sits near titles like The Ritual at 9% and Bloat at 29%, which is not a neighborhood any major studio hopes to visit. The audience score is still missing, despite the studio knowing that fans often tell a different story, especially in this franchise. The first film’s 86% from viewers still hangs over it as a reminder of how split reactions can be.

Critics Point To Weak Scares, Sluggish Pacing, & Convoluted Plot Turns

The critics, though, show little patience. Many claim the sequel repeats the same troubles that haunted the first film, pointing to thin suspense, sluggish pacing, and scenes that fail to connect cleanly. Some describe the plot as tangled and weighed down by odd diversions and game logic that works better on a screen with buttons than in a theater. The scares fall under heavy scrutiny too, with several reviews calling them predictable or too soft to leave a lasting impression.

Yet a handful of voices are less gloomy. They point to more substantial practical effects, improved villains, and fan service dialed up in a way that might delight the faithful. Even then, the praise comes with caution, as many admit the sequel drifts into unfocused territory and leans heavily on its built-in audience.

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2: Cast & Fresh Animatronic Energy

Directed by Emma Tammi and written by series creator Scott Cawthon, the film brings back Piper Rubio as Abby Schmidt and reunites Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard, Theodus Crane, and Kellen Goff. The sequel also folds in Skeet Ulrich, McKenna Grace, Teo Briones, Freddy Carter, Wayne Knight, and Megan Fox, while Matthew “MatPat” Patrick steps in as the voice of Toy Bonnie. The cast list alone hints at ambition, though the final result seems to land in a place far more divisive.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 now stands as a film built for its loyal fans and a few others. The critics have made their opinions clear, and the numbers underscore the mood, while the studio waits for the audience response that could shift the narrative or leave the sequel where it is today.

