It’s no secret that Marvel films come with high stakes and dramatic action. But every once in a while, an actor’s commitment to their craft overshadows even the most expensive CGI shot or press tour strategy. While Marvel has yet to be able to rope Tom Cruise into their projects, one of their actors has stepped up to do something even Cruise would be proud of. Florence Pugh, known for her performances and take-no-nonsense personality, has always brought something a little extra to the table. Whether she’s stealing scenes as Yelena Belova or clapping back at trolls on social media, Pugh never plays it safe. But her latest feat? It’s not just bold. It’s historic.

Not content with merely playing a superhero on screen, Pugh became one by hurling herself off the second-tallest building in the world for Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts*. No green screen. No faking it in post. Just 2,272 feet of open air and one hell of a commitment to the role.

Florence Pugh Didn’t Just Fall, She Fought to Fall

When the Thunderbolts* script called for a jaw-dropping fall from Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, most assumed it would be faked. Understandably so. But Pugh? She wasn’t having it. She told Fandango, “I was being a sassy Karen, emailing Kevin [Feige] and saying, ‘It’s going to do wonders for the press tour.’” She appealed directly to Marvel’s top brass and made a case for why actually performing the stunt mattered.

Eventually, Marvel agreed. And the result? Three women, Florence Pugh, her stunt double Sarah Irwin, and stunt coordinator Heidi Moneymaker, jumped, landed, and broke records. Guinness World Records, to be specific. “I don’t mind heights,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar. “I quite like them… but that was a whole different ballgame and insane. The mental control I had to do that day was its own superpower.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter (via Collider), Florence Pugh further noted that “It certainly was fun to pretend to be Tom Cruise for a few seconds.” While the Academy Award for stunt design would not be given until 2028, Pugh has certainly announced herself as a top contender for whenever the award is presented.

