Kajol and Ajay Devgn have always been one of Bollywood’s most real and grounded couples. Their relationship has never been about grand gestures or fairy-tale romance, but about growing together over the years. From meeting on a film set in the 90s to building a life and family together, the two have shown that a strong marriage is built on understanding, patience, and accepting each other’s differences.

Married for more than two decades, Kajol and Ajay Devgn have often spoken openly about the ups and downs of married life. Kajol, in particular, has shared how being different from each other has actually helped their relationship last. Instead of pretending that marriage is perfect, she has always kept it honest, admitting that disagreements, time apart due to work, and learning to adjust are all part of the journey they’ve taken together.

Kajol’s Secret To A Happy Marriage

In an interview with Mashable India, Kajol candidly revealed the secret to her happy marriage with Ajay Devgn. She shared, “Ajay and I are completely different; otherwise, hum logo ko itne saal nahi lagte; we would have separated long before. I say that quite often that the secret to a happy marriage is partial deafness and selective amnesia. Kuch cheezein bhulna bhot zaruri hai, aur kuch cheezein naa sunna bhot zaruri hai.”

Kajol Shares Her Feelings When Ajay Devgn Goes For Outdoor Shoots

While speaking to Instant Bollywood, Kajol was asked about how she feels when she is with Ajay while he is busy with his work. She said, “Both are good and bad. Kabhi kabhi accha lagta hai ki 40 din ka outdoor shoot hai aur kabhi kabhi lagta hai he should have been at home for somethings.”

Kajol & Ajay Devgn Understand Each Other’s Priorities

For the unversed, Kajol and Ajay Devgn have collaborated for several films, including Ishq, Tanhaji, and Raju Chacha, among others. Over the years, they have established themselves as successful actors while balancing their personal lives. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress also shared that since they have been together for so long, they understand each other’s priorities very well. She concluded, “It’s a life we have lived together, so it has all become a part of habit. I think we have gotten used to it.”

Speaking about having any complaints from her husband, she said, “I don’t have any complaints. Whatever complaints I had, we have resolved them, and they are way in the past.”

