Dhurandhar surprised everyone by emerging as a beast at the worldwide box office and fetching historic numbers. Both in India and overseas, it exceeded expectations and amassed a mind-blowing sum. Specifically, in the overseas market, the film raked in a huge 299 crore gross, of which a majority came from North America (USA and Canada). Let’s find out how much the film actually earned in the territory, since its theatrical run has concluded.

Over the years, Ranveer Singh has established himself as one of the biggest Bollywood stars in North America. His movies have consistently performed well in the territory, especially Padmaavat and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which crossed the $10 million mark. This time, along with the star power, he also had a backing of extraordinary word of mouth, resulting in a historic run.

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the North American box office?

Dhurandhar opened at $500K+, and with strong word of mouth, it showed strong legs at the North American box office. Eventually, after an impressive run of over two months, the film concluded with a staggering $20.65 million. In Indian rupees, it equals 187 crore. Out of this, the USA contributed $12.952 million (117.29 crore), while Canada contributed $7.704 million (69.76 crore).

Ends its run as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film in the territory

With $20.65 million in the kitty, Dhurandhar has concluded its glorious run as the second-highest-grossing Indian film at the North American box office. Baahubali 2 remained unbeaten with $22 million.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers at the North American box office:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Dhurandhar – $20.65 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million

Bollywood’s top grosser in North America!

Among Bollywood films, the Ranveer Singh starrer claimed the top spot by beating Pathaan ($17.49 million) by a considerable margin.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers in North America:

Dhurandhar – $20.59 million Pathaan – $17.49 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15.01 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million PK – $10.62 million Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – $10.6 million Dunki – $8.6 million Stree 2 – $8.52 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office: Mohanlal Starrer Targets 3 Major Opening Day Records In Mollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News