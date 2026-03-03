Vishnu Vinyasam, starring Sree Vishnu and Nayan Sarika, had a fair opening weekend at the Indian box office, earning over 6.5 crore. Since word of mouth has been average, the first Monday, day 4, was extremely crucial, and it has passed the Monday test by showing a drop of less than 50% from the opening day. However, overall collections have been underwhelming so far, with a recovery of less than 40%.

How much did Vishnu Vinyasam earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Telugu romantic comedy entertainer earned an estimated 1.03 crore on day 4. Compared to day 1’s 2 crore, it dropped by 48.5%, thus showing a decent hold. Overall, the film has earned 7.78 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 9.18 crore gross. In the opening week, it is likely to cross the 10 crore mark in net collections, which will be below expectations.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2 crore

Day 2 – 2.5 crore

Day 3 – 2.25 crore

Day 4 – 1.03 crore

Total – 7.78 crore

Budget and recovery

Vishnu Vinyasam was reportedly made at a budget of 20 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 7.78 crore net so far, thus recovering 38.9% of the budget, and it’s currently in a deficit of 61.1%. To enter the safe zone, the film must earn 12.22 crore more at the Indian box office, which looks achievable, but it must maintain a steady pace. For Sree Vishnu, it could be his second consecutive successful film after Single.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 7.78 crore

Recovery – 38.9%

More about the film

Vishnu Vinyasam is directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao and produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the banner of Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas. It also stars Satya, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Praveen, Satyam Rajesh, Srikanth Iyyengar, Srinivas Vadlamani, and Goparaju Ramana in key roles. The film released in theaters on February 27.

On BookMyShow, it is currently enjoying a rating of 9.1 out of 10 with 7.8K votes.

