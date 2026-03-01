Vishnu Vinyasam started its run on a fair note and was expected to witness a healthy jump on its first Saturday, day 2. However, the film has failed to show a big jump and instead, surged slightly. Still, it has a chance to succeed at the Indian box office, given its controlled budget. For Sree Vishnu, the film could be his second consecutive success, after Single. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Vishnu Vinyasam earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Telugu romantic comedy entertainer released in theaters on Friday (February 27), and it has been faring with average to decent word of mouth so far. On the opening day, it scored 2 crore. On day 2, it earned 2.5 crore, showing a jump of 25%. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 4.5 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 5.31 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2 crore

Day 2 – 2.5 crore

Total – 4.5 crore

Vishnu Vinyasam to be Sree Vishnu’s second consecutive successful film?

Vishnu Vinyasam was reportedly made at a budget of 20 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 4.5 crore net so far, thus recovering 22.5% of the budget. After a decent opening weekend, if the film maintains a good pace on weekdays, it has a chance of recouping the entire budget and becoming a clean success. As of now, it’s on track to become successful.

Sree Vishnu is coming off the success of Single, and with Vishnu Vinyasam, he has a strong chance of delivering a second consecutive success at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 4.5 crore

Recovery – 22.5%

More about the film

The romantic comedy entertainer is directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao and produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the banner of Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas. It is currently enjoying a rating of 9.3 out of 10 on BookMyShow, with 6.1K+ votes. On IMDb, it has a rating of 6.7 out of 10.

