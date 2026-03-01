The Kerala Story 2, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia in key roles, started its run on a dismal note but saw a significant boost on its day 2. The Kerala High Court had put a stay on its theatrical release on Thursday, which was reversed on Friday. As a result, the film did have its scheduled theatrical release on Friday, but shows began in the evening. In such a situation, the film failed to open on expected lines, earning low numbers. However, on the second day, it witnessed a big spike at the Indian box office.

The sequel to The Kerala Story has opened to mostly poor reviews from critics. Among the ticket-buying audience, initial word of mouth has been mixed so far. However, due to the subject it deals with, the film seems to be attracting a certain section of the audience, which significantly contributed to the blockbuster success of its predecessor.

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Kerala Story 2, due to limited shows on Friday, opened at just 75 lakh. On the first Saturday, day 2, it saw a massive 520% jump, raking in an estimated 4.65 crore. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 5.4 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 6.37 crore gross. Today, on day 3, it is expected to score higher and might go beyond 6 crore.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 75 lakh

Day 2 – 4.65 crore

Total – 5.4 crore

Budget and recovery

The good thing about The Kerala Story 2 is that it has been mounted at a controlled cost. While there’s no official word on production and other costs, the film was reportedly made at a budget of 28 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 5.4 crore net in 2 days, thus recovering 19.28% of the budget. At this pace, the film is expected to comfortably recover its costs and become a clean success at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 28 crore

India net collection – 5.4 crore

Recovery – 19.28%

