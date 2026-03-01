Sony’s original animated feature GOAT continues to dominate the North American box office, even with Scream 7 storming the market with record numbers. Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy has secured its place among the top two titles in the region. The film remains firm at 3,863 theaters, showing no sign of giving up despite fresh competition drawing large crowds.

GOAT Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, GOAT has collected $108.2 million worldwide, against a reported budget of $80 to $90 million. North America leads the charge with $64.5 million, accounting for 59.7% of the global total. Overseas markets have delivered about $43.6 million so far. International numbers still have room to grow, and the coming weekend carries weight for its global push.

GOAT Box Office Summary

North America – $64.5 million

International – $43.6 million

Total – $108.2 million

The film began its run with a strong $27.2 million opening weekend over Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day alone contributed $11.8 million, giving the film an early advantage. During its second weekend, the drop stood at 38%, bringing in $16.8 million with a per-screen average of $4,363. The hold signaled solid audience interest beyond the holiday frame.

As the third weekend kicked off, GOAT faced direct competition from Scream 7, which posted a $28.8 million debut. However, GOAT delivered $2.6 million on Friday, marking a 230.6% jump from Thursday’s $786,000. The figure also reflected only a 32.7% dip from the previous Friday’s $3.8 million, showing resilience in daily trends.

Even with a solid North American run, the film must continue delivering overseas. A break-even target of around $200 million remains the benchmark. Current estimates project a third weekend finish between $10 million and $12 million, keeping GOAT firmly in the race as March unfolds.

GOAT Plot & Cast

The ensemble voice cast includes Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Jennifer Hudson, and Stephen Curry, among others.

The film follows an anthropomorphic goat named Will Harris, who aspires to become the greatest of all time at a basketball-like sport known as roarball.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

