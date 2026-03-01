The Scream franchise has reached a new peak as Scream 7 delivered the biggest Friday opening in the series’ history across North America. Directed by Kevin Williamson, the seventh chapter arrived in 3,540 theaters and turned intense fan anticipation into record-breaking numbers.

Scream 7 Sets Franchise Record With Friday Opening

According to Box Office Mojo, the film collected $28.8 million on Friday alone. The figure surpassed Scream IV’s earnings, which previously held the franchise’s top Friday with $19.3 million. Out of the $28.8 million total, a strong $7.8 million came from Thursday previews, marking the highest preview earnings ever recorded within the Scream series. Early screenings clearly fueled strong day-one traction.

The film landed at No. 1 on the domestic charts, pushing past Sony’s animated feature GOAT and Margot Robbie’s dark romance Wuthering Heights. With a per-screen average of $8,135, Scream 7 demonstrated strong turnout across locations, proving that the franchise still commands attention more than two decades after its introduction.

Friday’s debut now stands as the 5th biggest opening day for a horror film in the post-COVID era.

Top 5 Biggest Post-COVID Horror Opening Day

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $41.8 million Five Nights at Freddy’s – $39.6 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $34.7 million Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – $30 million Scream 7 – $28.8 million

Scream 7 Marks 9th Biggest Opening Ever For Horror

Among all horror releases in history, the film holds the 9th-largest opening day ever.

Top 10 Horror Movies With Biggest Openings

IT – $50.4 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $41.8 million Five Nights at Freddy’s – $39.6 million IT: Chapter Two – $37 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $34.7 million Halloween – $33.1 million Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – $30 million US – $28.9 million Scream 7 – $28.8 million Paranormal Activity – $26.3 million

Scream 7 Scores 6th Biggest Opening Day of All Time For February Releases

Among February releases across all categories, the film ranks 6th, even moving past The Passion of the Christ on the opening-day chart.

Top 10 Friday Opening Days for February

Black Panther – $75.9 million Deadpool – $47.3 million Quantumania – $46.4 million Captain America: Brave New World – $40.9 million Fifty Shades of Grey – $30.3 million Scream 7 – $28.8 million The Passion of Christ – $26.7 million Fifty Shades Darker – $21.4 million Sonic The Hedgehog – $20.9 million Hannibal – $19.3 million

Current projections suggest a $60 to $70 million haul over the three-day weekend for Scream 7. If achieved, the total will set a new franchise record, topping Scream VI’s $44.4 million opening frame. Such a result would also deliver the biggest opening for any film released in 2026 so far, giving the year its first major box office headline.

Scream 7: Cast & Plot

The film follows a new Ghostface killer who targets Sidney Prescott’s daughter. It stars Neve Campbell, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, David Arquette, Matthew Lillard, and Courteney Cox, reprising their roles from the previous films. The new faces include Isabel May, Anna Camp, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Mckenna Grace, Asa Germann, Celeste O’Connor, Sam Rechner, Mark Consuelos, Tim Simons, and Joel McHale.

Scream 7 Trailer

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

