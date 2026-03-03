The Gujarati film industry has been waiting for its first definitive success of 2026. In two months, almost 20 Gujarati films have arrived in the cinema, but cumulatively, they have not even crossed the 10 crore mark at the box office in India. All eyes are now on Malhar Thakar as his latest offering, Lagan Laagii Re, manages to hold its ground at the box office!

In 25 days, the Gujarati family drama has earned a net collection of 2.53 crore. Mounted on a reported budget of 5 crore, the film has managed to recover 50% of its budget, but looking at the pace of the film, it might stick at the box office over the Holi week as well!

Lagan Laagii Re Box Office Day 25

On the 25th day, March 2, the fourth Monday, Lagan Laagii Re has managed to earn 6 lakh at the box office. This is a steady hold for a Monday, earning as much as the previous day, which happened to be a Sunday!

Check out the week-wise collection of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 1.06 crore

Week 2: 76 lakh

Week 3: 47 lakh

Day 22: 3 lakh

Day 23: 8 lakh

Day 24: 6 lakh

Day 25: 6 lakh

Total: 2.53 crore

Is Lagan Laagii Re A Hit At The Box Office?

Lagan Laagii Re needs to earn a total of 10 crore to claim a hit verdict for itself. However, the film will be a success if it reaches the 5 crore mark, but currently, that too is a distant possibility! Despite the competition from major Hindi releases, Malhar Thakar‘s pull in the urban centers of Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara has kept the ship sailing.

Lagan Laagii Re Box Office Summary

Opening Day Collection: 13 lakh

Opening Weekend Collection: 60 lakh

India Net Collection: 2.53 crore

India Gross Collection: 2.98 crore

Budget: 5 crore*

Budget Recovery: 50.6%*

* denotes estimated figures

