Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, is turning out to be another success story for Kollywood in 2026. In the opening weekend, the film performed really well by earning almost 14 crore net at the Indian box office. Since word of mouth has been positive, everyone was excited to see how the film performs on the first Monday, day 4, and guess what? It managed to cross the opening day collection.

Thaai Kizhavi registers the 2nd biggest Monday of Kollywood in 2026

The Tamil comedy drama earned 2.85 crore on day 4. Instead of showing a drop, it scored 7.54% higher than day 1’s 2.65 crore, indicating that the film will enjoy a strong run in the coming days. With such collections coming in, it also registered the second-biggest opening Monday for Kollywood in 2026, just after Parasakthi‘s 3 crore.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top first Mondays of 2026:

Parasakthi – 3 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 2.85 crore With Love – 1.65 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 1.65 crore

How much did the film earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Overall, Thaai Kizhavi has earned 16.65 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 19.64 crore gross. Considering its good pace, the film is likely to end its opening week with 22 crore+ net, thus emerging as a success story. Very soon, it’ll overtake Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (30.13 crore net).

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.65 crore

Day 2 – 5 crore

Day 3 – 6.15 crore

Day 4 – 2.85 crore

Total – 16.65 crore

More about the film

Thaai Kizhavi is written and directed by Thaai Kizhavi. It is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film also stars Raichal Rabecca, Athadi Kumaran, Singampuli, Aruldoss, and Munishkanth in key roles. It released in theaters on February 27 and distributed by AGS Entertainment.

On BookMyShow, the Tamil comedy-drama is enjoying an impressive rating of 9.3 out of 10, with 7.3K votes.

