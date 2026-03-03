Viyaah Kartaare Da, starring Gippy Grewal, Nimrat Khaira, and Deep Sehgal in key roles, had an underwhelming opening weekend at the Indian box office. After earning less than 2 crore in the first three days, all eyes were set on the film’s performance on the first Monday, day 4, and guess what? It has passed the Monday test. However, overall collections are on the lower side, putting the film in a dicey position.

How much did Viyaah Kartaare Da earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Punjabi romantic comedy entertainer earned an estimated 29 lakh on day 4. Compared to day 1’s 50 lakh, it showed a 42% drop, thus clearing the Monday test. A drop of less than 50% from opening day is good, but it isn’t enough, as the film is far from entering the safe zone. Overall, it has earned 2.09 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 2.46 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 50 lakh

Day 2 – 65 lakh

Day 3 – 65 lakh

Day 4 – 29 lakh

Total – 2.09 crore

How much does it need to enter the safe zone?

Viyaah Kartaare Da was reportedly made at a budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 2.09 crore net so far, thus recovering 20.9% of the budget. It needs 7.91 crore more to make a full recovery and enter the safe zone at the Indian box office. While the remaining collection looks achievable, it’s not actually that easy, given the film’s underwhelming pace.

To recover the entire budget through domestic earnings, Viyaah Kartaare Da must maintain a steady pace for a couple of weeks; otherwise, it will become a losing affair.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 2.09 crore

Recovery – 20.09%

More about the film

Viyaah Kartaare Da is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Gippy Grewal, and Ravneet Kaur Grewal under the banner of Dharma Productions, Humble Motion Pictures Fzco, Pitaara Talkies, and Speed Records. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 9.4 out of 10 with 590+ votes.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: With Border 2, Sunny Deol Crosses The 1200 Crore Post-COVID Milestone Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News