Smeep Kang’s family entertainer, Viyaah Kartaare Da, released in theatres on February 27, 2026. Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira starrer is competing against Bambukat 2 and lost its opening weekend battle to Ammy Virk’s film. Scroll below for a detailed day 3 report.

Viyaah Kartaare Da Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Viyaah Kartaare Da earned 65 lakh on day 3. It would have been ideal for the Dharma Productions-backed film to witness some growth on Sunday, but that did not happen. There’s competition from Bambukat 2, but even Ammy Virk starrer has been underwhelming at the Indian box office.

The total collection at the Indian box office reaches 1.80 crore after 3 days. Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira‘s 2026 outing is reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore. In its opening weekend, it recovered only 18% of its total investment. Including GST, the gross earnings stand at 2.12 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 65 lakh

Day 3: 65 lakh

Total: 1.8 crore

Fails to beat Bambukat 2 in the opening weekend!

It just hasn’t been the season of success for Punjabi cinema so far in 2026. Unfortunately, Viyaah Kartaare Da witnessed a lukewarm response in its opening weekend. It remained lower than Bambukat 2, which is also a disappointment. All eyes are now on the Monday test!

Check out the opening weekend collections of Punjabi releases in 2026 (India net):

Bambukat 2: 2.10 crore

Viyaah Kartaare Da: 1.8 crore

DSP Dev 2: 55 lakh

Bebe Main Badmash Banuga: 37 lakh

Sunny Di Honey: 3 lakh

Viyaah Kartaare Da Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 1.8 crore

Budget recovery: 18%

India gross: 2.12 crore

