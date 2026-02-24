Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon, Simi Chahal, and Gurpreet Ghuggi starrer Bambukat 2 is shining bright at the overseas box office. It has accumulated over 2X earnings compared to the lukewarm domestic run. There’s good news, as Pankaj Batra’s sequel has surpassed 4 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 worldwide. Scroll below for the day 4 report!

Bambukat 2 passes the Monday test?

The 2026 Punjabi comedy drama has been underperforming since the beginning. According to Sacnilk, Bambukat 2 earned 47 lakh on day 4. It passed the Monday test, when compared to 50 lakh garnered on the opening day. But considering the sequel benefit and crowd pull of Ammy Virk and the star cast, the footfalls should have been larger.

The cumulative total in India has landed at an estimated 2.57 crore net. Rhythm Boyz has mounted the comedy drama on a reported budget of 10 crore. It has recovered around 25.7% of the total investments in 4 days. Including GST, the gross total reaches 3.03 crore.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 70 lakh

Day 3: 90 lakh

Day 4: 47 lakh

Total: 2.57 crore

Bambukat 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4

In 4 days, Ammy Virk starrer has accumulated 6 crore gross at the overseas box office. Combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide total surges to 9.03 crore gross. Today, Pankaj Batra’s directorial will comfortably enter the double-digit club.

But before that, Bambukat 2 has surpassed the global lifetime of the 4 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025. The list includes Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya (4.5 crore), Phaphey Kuttniyan (4.54 crore), Badnaam (4.75 crore), and Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (4.92 crore).

Its upcoming targets are Nikka Zaildar 4 (6.43 crore) and Guru Nanak Jahaz (6.63 crore).

Bambukat 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 2.57 crore

Budget recovery: 25.7%

India gross: 3.03 crore

Overseas gross: 6 crore

Worldwide gross: 9.03 crore

