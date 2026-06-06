Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor led Peddi has made its big debut at the Indian box office. It is enjoying domination in the Telugu belt, but is not upto the mark in the Hindi version, which has witnessed a 25% drop in the last 24 hours. Scroll below for the day 2 report!

Peddi Hindi Box Office Day 2 Collection

According to the latest update, Peddi collected 2.25 crore net on day 2 at the Hindi box office. It suffered a 25% drop in earnings, compared to the opening day of 3 crore. There was a big Bollywood release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai ft Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. The competition is massive, and the buzz has been lukewarm, which is impacting the footfalls.

The cumulative total in the Hindi version stands at 5.25 crore net after two days. Including GST, the gross total comes to 6.19 crore. Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial is also competing against Bhooth Bangla, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, and Dhurandhar 2. It must pick up the pace or risk rejection soon.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in the Hindi version (net earnings):

Day 1: 3 crore

Day 2: 2.25 crore

Total: 5.25 crore

Peddi vs Game Changer Hindi Box Office

Ram Charan’s last release, Game Changer, made a fantastic start in Hindi, bringing in 8.64 crore net. On day 2, it added 8.43 crore, bringing the total to 17.07 crore net. In comparison, Peddi stands 69% lower after Friday. This isn’t a good sign for the Telugu sports action drama. Kiara Advani‘s co-starrer concluded its opening weekend with 26.59 crore, which will remain way out of reach.

Game Changer was a flop in the Hindi version. Only time will tell if Ram Charan is heading for another disappointment.

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