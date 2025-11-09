BLACKPINK member Rose has become the first K-pop solo artist to receive a Grammy nomination. She got the nomination for her track APT with Bruno Mars in three categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop-Duo/Group.

The nomination list was revealed on Friday, November 7, 2025, and since then, her fans have been going wild on social media platforms. However, there are some netizens who have been shading her and asking her to thank Bruno Mars. Check out.

What Are Netizens Saying About BLACKPINK Rose’s Grammy Nomination?

The Korean singer and rapper, Rose, debuted in the music industry with the band BLACKPINK. Later, she carved her own path as a solo artist and collaborated with Bruno Mars to create the song APT. The song broke numerous records, garnered multiple accolades, and even debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard charts.

Now, she has made history by receiving nominations at the 2026 Grammys. It is not only a proud moment for Rose’s fans but also a huge thing for the K-pop music genre. While everyone is appreciating this moment, many netizens are shading the singer and asking her to thank Bruno Mars, as they believe she received the opportunity due to her renowned collaborator.

One such X (previously known as Twitter) user wrote, “Thanks for Bruno Mars brings rose to Grammy.”

Thanks for Bruno Mars brings rose to Grammy🤣🤣 — Sitiruhil mukhtar Mukhtar bin jailani (@weiying94190) November 8, 2025

For a while, netizens even made the phrase “Thanks Bruno” trend on X. Check out other similar reactions below:

Thanks Bruno — The Most Beautiful Moment In Life🍂Young Forever (@likecrazyN1) November 7, 2025

Thank you Bruno! — yHang (@alwaysyHang) November 8, 2025

Say thank you Bruno Mars and Atlantic payola — BornToBeWild (@Queen10231) November 7, 2025

Rose & Bruno Mars Acknowledged The Grammy Nomination On Social Media

After the announcement was made, both Rose and Bruno Mars acknowledged it on social media platforms and shared gratitude towards each other. While the BLACKPINK member wrote, “Thank you @recordingacademy for nominating ‘APT’ for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Honoured and humbled to be nominated,” while Bruno Mars commented, “Ayyye, Thank You @recordingacademy @roses_are_rosie Look at that.”

This year, the Grammys have expanded their presence in the K-pop world. To date, only BTS has earned a Grammy nomination in 2021 for their track Dynamite. It’s definitely a huge thing for the Korean music industry, despite all the backlashes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars)

