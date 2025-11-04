After going through weeks of tough competition, Huntrix’s track from the animated movie KPop Demon Hunters has once again reclaimed its number one position at the UK Official Singles Chart, surpassing Taylor Swift’s new song, The Fate of Ophelia from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Read on to know more about that.

KPop Demon Hunters’ Golden Beats Taylor Swift’s The Fate Of Ophelia

According to the official charts released on Saturday, Golden has climbed the ladder and reached the no. 1 spot for the ninth consecutive week. The song is from the Netflix animated movie, KPop Demon Hunters, that was performed by the in-film K-pop band, Huntrix, featuring Rumi, Mira, and Zoey.

According to a report by Billboard, the song has jumped two spots to reclaim its number one spot on the UK Official Singles Chart. It has not only surpassed great songs but has also beaten Taylor Swift‘s new release, The Fate Of Ophelia, which dominated the chart for the last three weeks.

Taylor’s new song has now slipped to the number 2 position on the chart. Not only Golden but also other KPop Demon Hunters tracks are on the list with good ranks. While How It’s Done is at 10th position, What It Sounds Like is at 13th, and Takedown, which was sung by K-pop girl band TWICE, is at no. 92 on the list.

Taylor Swift & KPop Demon Hunters Continue To Reign Supreme

For the unversed, after a while, Taylor has released a new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and it has broken many records on different charts. Although it has lost its number one position on the UK Official Singles Chart, it continues to reign on many other platforms. On the other hand, KPop Demon Hunters is an animated movie set in an alternate universe of South Korea where a K-pop band named Huntrix features singers as well as demon slayers.

Since the film’s release, it has been breaking and setting new records regularly. It gained worldwide recognition by entering Netflix’s Top 10 Chart in more than 90 countries and claimed the no. 1 spot in over 40 nations. Well, congratulations to the KPop Demon Hunters team for making this record once again.

