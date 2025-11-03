Years after her respective separations from former husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston has found love once again! The Friends actress took to her Instagram handle to announce her relationship status on her boyfriend’s birthday. She shared a cozy photo with Jim Curtis and addressed him as “my love” in the caption.

Jennifer Aniston Confirms Relationship With Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston took to social media to wish her beau for his birthday. The actress shared a lovey-dovey picture with Jim, where she can be seen wrapping her arms around her boyfriend. She captioned the post, “Happy birthday, my love,” and added, “cherished” with a heart emoji. The black and white photo holds a lot of emotions and colors. The duo looked happy and much in love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Inside Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis’ Romance

Jim, an author and hypnotherapist, and the Friends star, made headlines with their dating rumors when they were spotted getting cozy on a yacht in July 2025. They also appeared together at a dinner with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in August. At the time, an insider told People, “They are casually dating and having fun.”

The source further added, “They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.”

In September, Jennifer Aniston shared a photo dump, which also featured Jim Curtis. In the same month, they were spotted on a dinner date. Although the actress has remained relatively quiet about the whole thing, her Instagram posts suggested otherwise. When an interviewer asked Jennifer about Curtis, saying he’s a very special guy, she coyly replied, “That’s very nice.”

For the unversed, Jennifer had been married twice to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, respectively. Both of the marriages turned out to be heartbreaks. If this one stays, then the actress will be able to live a love-filled life. Now, reports are rife that Jim Curtis has helped her slow down, as she is known for juggling multiple projects. Sources confirmed that Curtis has “helped her turn inwards and slow down a bit.” The insider added, “She can be very hard on herself … He supports her in a way that feels new.”

