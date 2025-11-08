Netflix did not see this coming, as KPop Demon Hunters has gone far beyond what anyone expected. The animated fantasy musical about Huntr/x, a demon-hunting KPop girl group taking on the dark boy band Saja Boys, has become Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time. It pulled in more than 325 million views in its first 91 days on the platform, setting a new benchmark for any film released by the streamer.

Record-Breaking KPop Soundtrack Dominates Billboard Charts

The music from the film has been equally unstoppable. The song “Golden” became the first track by a KPop girl group, real or fictional, to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. The soundtrack also achieved something never done before, with four songs landing in the Top 10 at the same time: Huntr/x’s “Golden” and “How It’s Done” alongside Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol.”

Grammy Glory: “Golden” Earns Four Major Nominations

Now the Grammys have come calling. “Golden” received four nominations: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Remixed Recording, Best Song Written For Visual Media, and Song of the Year, per Variety.

‘Golden’ from ‘KPOP DEMON HUNTERS’ has been nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys. Does it deserve to win?pic.twitter.com/y36g12khxT — Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) November 7, 2025

It competes alongside major names like Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild,” Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “luther,” and Billie Eilish’s “WILDFLOWER.”

Historic First for a KPop Girl Group

Golden has already made history as the first KPop girl group song to be nominated for a Grammy, and it holds the record for the most Grammy nominations ever earned by a KPop girl group. Before this, only BTS had received Grammy nominations, earning five between 2021 and 2023.

Another group, Katseye, received two nominations this year for “Gabriela” and Best New Artist. Although their link to KPop remains debated, Huntr/x still leads with twice as many nominations. KPop Demon Hunters also picked up a nomination for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, bringing the total to five.

More Awards Ahead for Netflix’s Animated Blockbuster

These Grammy nods could be only the start of a bigger run. KPop Demon Hunters is still in the race for both Best Original Song and Best Animated Feature at the upcoming Oscars. With records already shattered and more awards on the horizon, Netflix’s biggest hit has set a new standard for what an animated KPop movie can achieve.

