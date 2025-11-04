KPop Demon Hunters returned to theaters recently, but the Netflix hit that dominated streaming for nearly 20 weeks did not replicate its earlier box office success. Its Halloween night earnings were reported at $600K, and the weekend total reached $5.3 million, per Box Office Mojo.

In comparison, the film’s first theatrical release in August earned $18 million. Overall, the 2025 animated feature grossed $24.3 million, surpassing the re-releases of Hamilton ($20.8 million) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($22.8 million), but falling short of M3GAN 2.0 ($24.1 million).

KPop Demon Hunters: Critical & Fan Acclaim

The film became a streaming sensation after premiering on Netflix on June 20, 2025. It held a near-20-week run in the Top 10, broke records as Netflix’s Most Watched Movie of All Time, and its soundtrack generated millions of streams, with the song Golden nearing 1 billion streams. Critics and audiences gave it high marks, with a 95% Certified Fresh critics’ score and a 99% Verified Hot audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

KPop Demon Hunters: Storyline

KPop Demon Hunters premiered on Netflix on June 20, 2025. It follows a K-pop girl group called Huntr/x, which includes members Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who also work as demon hunters. Their mission is to maintain a magical barrier called the Honmoon to prevent demons from entering the human world. The demon king, Gwi-Ma, agrees to Jinu’s plan to form a male demon idol group to weaken the barrier using their fans.

KPop Demon Hunters Sequel In Early Development

Despite the lower numbers in theaters, Sony and Netflix are moving ahead with a sequel. The updates on the sequel are still limited, though. Rei Ami, the singing voice of Zoey, revealed that production is in its early stages, and she is waiting for a call to move forward. Director Maggie Kang and other cast members have shared ideas, but no official announcement has been made.

Even as KPop Demon Hunters slips slightly on Netflix charts, now at #3 after dominating for weeks, its legacy remains strong. Merchandise, including official lightsticks, is available, letting fans connect with the film like a real K-pop idol group. KPop Demon Hunters and its sing-along version continue to stream on Netflix, keeping the music and magic alive for audiences.

