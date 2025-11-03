2PM’s Ok Taec-yeon announced his marriage plans with his longtime girlfriend in the upcoming spring. The K-pop star is allegedly planning a private ceremony in Seoul. As the actor shared the news with heartfelt handwritten letters to his fans, curious netizens began searching about his non-celebrity girlfriend. Here’s all we know about her so far!

Ok Taec-yeon Shares Wedding Announcement

In a heart-to-heart message for his fans, the K-pop idol wrote (per Soompi), “Hello, this is Ok Taec-yeon of 2PM. I wanted to personally share some news with the fans who have always cherished and supported me. It’s already been 19 years since I debuted with 2PM. I first began my journey at the age of 19 through the program Superstar Survival, and throughout this long time, I’ve been able to come this far thanks to all of you who have stood by me.”

He further continued, “I’ve promised to spend the rest of my life with someone who has long understood and supported me. We will continue our journey together, building a strong partnership side by side. I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me with unwavering hearts until now. Your love and encouragement have given me more strength than I could ever express in words.” He ended the note with warmth and gratitude towards his fans.

On the other hand, his agency 51k also shared the confirmed news about Ok Taecyeon’s marriage. Announcing it, they wrote, “Ok Taec-yeon has promised to spend the rest of his life with someone he has been in a long-term relationship with. As the bride is a non-celebrity, we ask for your understanding that details will remain private.”

About Ok Taec-yeon’s Non-Celeb Girlfriend

Taec-yeon and his girlfriend have been dating for a long time now. Back in 2020, the K-pop idol went public about his relationship. However, over the years, he has kept it as private as he could.

According to an exclusive report by Sports Chosun (via Koreaboo) in 2020, Taecyeon’s girlfriend was then 29 years old and worked as an office worker. They were already in a 3-year relationship with each other back at that time.

The source who opened up about their relationship also shared, “Taec-yeon is part of a couple who continued to show their love for each other even while he was in the military. They enjoyed dates just like any other couple would while the male is serving in the military. Just like how he coolly revealed his first relationship news since his debut, he has been meeting her very seriously and their relationship is healthy.”

A few months ago, rumors circulated about their marriage, but the actor had denied all speculation at the time. Now, he has announced it himself, and his fans are super happy.

