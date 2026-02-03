The 68th Grammy Awards brought back a familiar moment that many global pop fans couldn’t ignore. As winners were announced inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, one category quietly echoed a pattern seen years earlier. While international artists secured strong nominations, Ariana Grande’s name returned. She once again found herself at the center of a result that mirrored a key Grammy moment from the past.

The nominations announcement came before the televised show, which is typical Grammy timing. Best Pop Duo or Group Performance dropped early, but it quickly turned into a major talking point. The category mixed pop tracks, film songs, and worldwide crossover releases. K-pop-connected entries stood out, showing the genre’s widening reach.

Ariana Grande Wins, History Resurfaces

When the winner was revealed, Ariana Grande emerged victorious yet again. This time, she shared the win with Cynthia Erivo for Defying Gravity from their musical, Wicked: For Good. The outcome instantly recalled 2021; that year marked a turning point in K-pop history. BTS earned its first nomination in the same category for Dynamite. However, the award went to Lady Gaga and Grande for Rain On Me.

A Win That Slipped Away Again

This time in 2026, the similarities felt hard to dismiss. Rosé from BLACKPINK secured three major nominations for APT with Bruno Mars. The song competed in Best Pop Duo or Group Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. That achievement was rare for a Korean artist. It also highlighted growing recognition from the Recording Academy.

Still, the pattern repeated in the duo category. Despite strong momentum, the win slipped away again. Grande stood between a K-pop nominee and a Grammy victory for the second time. Even so, Grande did not attend the ceremony, and the award was accepted in her absence. Meanwhile, Rosé appeared on stage, performing APT. live with Mars.

While the result extended Ariana Grande’s Grammy legacy, it also reignited conversations around K-pop’s journey at the awards. The nominations continue to signal progress, but the wins remain elusive. As global music grows more interconnected, moments like these highlight both how far K-pop has come—and how much further it still has to go at the Grammys.

