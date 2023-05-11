Before taking a deep dive and getting ‘Crazy In Love’ with Queen B, did you know she recently (January 2023) got paid $24 Million (almost close to 200 crores INR) for just one performance? Yep, that’s the note we want you to start this article on Beyonce’s Net Worth to be mentally prepared to blow away your minds with her luxurious life.

Early To Rise, Early To Sing

It was at the age of 7 when Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter (she was named after her mother Celestine Beyone) was defeating the kids twice her age winning singing talent shows.

There’s a rumour that she received her first standing ovation when she was just 7 for singing the legendary John Lennon’s classic ‘Imagine’. Just ‘imagine’ her doing the same today; even the thought gave us some goosebumps. She also went ahead to win 35 competitions back to back, savouring the taste of victory at such a young age.

From overcoming stage fright to owning the stage right!

It was at the age of 12 that she got on the stage to perform for the world on an American music reality TV show named ‘Star Search’. Her band was called ‘Girls Tyme’ and plot twist, they lost on the show to an all-guys Rock group known as ‘Skeleton Crew’.

In 1993, Lil-Bee, after losing ‘Star Search’, said the wisest words a 12-year-old could say: “If we keep practising and practising, we’ll keep getting better, and the stage fright will go away.” Little did she know, the stage fright won’t just go away; she’ll soon start to own that stage like a queen.

Salon = Concert Stage, Customers = First Audience

Beyonce earned her first salary from the customers who visited her mother’s salon. In the documentary Life Is But a Dream, she beautifully revealed how her mother’s customers became her very first audience despite some resistance.

She said, “My mom would let me sweep up the hair, and if people would listen, [my friends and I] would perform for [the customers] in the hair salon.” She went on to add, “Most of them were like … ‘I do not wanna hear this.’ But we made them listen … and then we insisted on money.”

Popeye: The ‘Chicken’ Man

JuJu loves chicken & the news spread like wildfire amongst her fans, so much so that they started offering her dishes made out of it as a gift. But there’s a particular brand that apparently remains her favourite, and it’s Louisiana-originated Popeyes.

She loves Chicken from the famous ‘P’ so much that when the company got to know this, they offered her a lifetime free food pass. Beyonce had later revealed that she didn’t use the pass even once because she felt embarrassed to do so.

Breaking The Internet… Since Forever

6.3 million likes in 8 hours, yep, that’s the record-breaking number she earned back in 2017 upon announcing her pregnancy with Jay Z. It broke the record held by Selena Gomez, becoming the most liked Instagram post ever (back then). Today, it stands at over 10.7 million likes, which is still a massive number for today.

Before Instagram, her surprise pregnancy announcement in 2011 made a world record of 8,868 tweets per second when she revealed her pregnant belly during a live performance by opening up her suit jacket.

Becoming Beyonce!

It was at the age of 5 Beyonce attended Michael Jackson’s live concert, and that became the eureka moment giving her the purpose to live. “If it wasn’t for Michael Jackson, I would never ever have performed,” said Bee at the World Music Awards in 2006.

Beyonce’s Top 10 Songs (As Per YouTube Views)

10. Irreplaceable – 482 Million

9. Beautiful Liar Ft. Shakira – 501 Million

8. Love On Top (Official Video) – 522 Million

7. Run the World (Girls) (Official Video) – 561 Million

6. If I Were A Boy – 572 Million

5. 7/11 – 589 Million

4. Crazy In Love ft. JAY Z – 691 Million

3. Drunk in Love (Explicit) ft. JAY Z – 698 Million

2. Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) (Video Version) – 911 Million

1. Halo – 1.3 Billion

Beyonce’s Music Albums

1. Dangerously in Love (2003)

2. B’Day (2006)

3. I Am… Sasha Fierce (2008)

4. 4 (2011)

5. Beyoncé (2013)

6. Lemonade (2016)

7. Everything Is Love (2018)

8. The Lion King: The Gift (2019)

9. Renaissance (2022)

According to Billboard (First Week Album Sales):

Lemonade (2016): 653,000 units

Beyoncé (2013): 617,000 copies

B’Day (2006): 541,000 copies

I Am … Sasha Fierce (2008): 482,000 copies

Renaissance (2022): 332,000 units

Dangerously In Love (2003): 317,000 copies

4 (2011): 310,000 copies

Road Towards Success:

In 2002, Beyonce landed her first sponsorship deal with Pepsi and soon after secured contracts with brands such as L’Oreal, American Express, Samsung, Ford and DirectTV. She has created many perfumes over the years and inked a $20 million deal with Coty for three years to make her fragrance. She also started a fashion line called House of Dereon with her mother, Tina.

She reportedly received $25 million from Disney for acting and making an album for The Lion King. Netflix allegedly shelled out $60 million for the documentary film Homecoming based on her 2018 Coachella performance and two other projects. She also reportedly earned $3 million for her 2018 Coachella performance. Moreover, she got $2 million for performing at the wedding of Isha Ambani (the daughter of Mukesh Ambani).

Beyonce Knowles’s Net Worth Over Time (As per Celebrity Net Worth)

2000 – $10 million 2004 – $20 million 2007 – $30 million 2008 – $55 million 2011 – $140 million 2014 – $250 million 2017 – $350 million 2019 – $400 million 2020 – $450 million 2021 – $470 million 2022 – $500 million

Box Office Earnings:

The Fighting Temptations: $1.5 Million

Austin Powers in Goldmember: $3 Million

Total Earnings: $4.5 Million

Beyonce’s Net Worth: $500 million solo & if you add her husband Jay Z’s share to the mix, the multi-billionaire power couple’s Net Worth stands at $3 Billion. As per Forbes, Jay recently crossed the $2.5 Billion benchmark, exponentially expanding his Net Worth.

B is a famous musical performer who has won many awards and accolades for her singing and dancing skills. She also has a career in acting, and one of her most recent roles was voicing Nala, the female lion and love interest of Simba, in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Lion King”. This was a highly anticipated and successful movie that grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide. For her voice acting work in this film, Beyoncé received a tremendous amount of money, $25 million to be exact.

Beyoncé is not shy about spending her money on lavish lifestyles. She and her husband Jay-Z own two expensive properties in the US, one in the Hamptons, a popular vacation spot for the rich and famous in Long Island, New York, worth $26 million, and another in Bel-Air, a posh neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, worth $88 million, as reported by House Digest.

Top 3 Beyonce Quotes:

“I wanted to sell a million records, and I sold a million records. Wanted to go platinum; I went platinum. I’ve been working nonstop since I was 15. I don’t even know how to chill out. I don’t really like to call myself a brand, and I don’t like to think of myself as a brand. I’m a singer, a songwriter, a musician and a performer. And an actress, and all the other things that I do. When you add it all together, some might call it a brand, but that’s not my focus.”

“We have to teach our boys the rules of equality and respect so that as they grow up, gender equality becomes a natural way of life. And we have to teach our girls that they can reach as high as humanly possible.”

“I truly believe that women should be financially independent of their men. And let’s face it; money gives men the power to run the show. It gives men the power to define value. They define what’s sexy. And men define what’s feminine. It’s ridiculous.”

Renaissance Tour 2023:

The Renaissance World Tour is expected to be one of the most extensive and most successful tours of 2023. Beyonce has already won four Grammy Awards for her album Renaissance, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album. She is also nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Be Alive”. A win in these categories would serve as Beyonce’s first. The tour will also coincide with the release of a documentary film about the making of Renaissance, which will premiere on Netflix in June 2023.

Europe Schedule:

DATE – CITY – VENUE

May 10: Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

May 14: Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17: Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium

May 20: Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23: Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26: Paris, France – Stade De France

May 29: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08: Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys

June 11: Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome

June 15: Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadion

June 17: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21: Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

June 24: Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27: Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

