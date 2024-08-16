A few years back, when John Abraham came with Satyameva Jayate, the box office was set on fire by collecting quite well, not just at the mass centres but even the multiplexes of urban cities. What was all the more remarkable was that it was an A-rated film and did that in a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Later, the actor came with director Nikkhil Advani’s Batla House a year down the line, and it was a multiplex film that found some patronage in smaller towns as well.

Now, with Vedaa arriving this Independence Day, the idea was to find footfalls in multiplexes as well as single screens while catering to the A, B, and C centres amongst mass and class audiences. No one was expecting something as big as a Satyameva Jayate or Batla House in the making here. Still, even with a double-digit start, there was going to be something to cheer about since this was a five-day extended weekend/holiday period, which means a decent moolah would have already come in by the time the weekdays began.

Well, no one would have accounted for Stree 2 emerging as such a formidable competition awaiting it since that film ended up getting all the audience’s attention in a huge way with the kind of numbers coming in that would have surprised as well.

Then there was also Khel Khel Mein, which at least took away a segment of screens. Vedaa has taken the lead in that film, but the numbers stand at just 6.75 crores. Ideally, it should have taken at least a double-digit start, and now, before one passes any verdict, it would be worthwhile to see how it performs till Monday and manages to do some catching-up work.

